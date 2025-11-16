Rudolph completed 12 of 16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for minus-1 yard after replacing Aaron Rodgers (left wrist) in Sunday's 34-12 win over the Bengals.

Rudolph came into the game to start the third quarter after Rodgers hurt his non-throwing hand on Pittsburgh's penultimate offensive play of the first half. The backup quarterback's touchdown came on a five-yard pass to Kenneth Gainwell in the fourth quarter, matching Rodgers' 11-yard touchdown pass to Gainwell in the first quarter, and Pittsburgh's defense chipped in a pair of touchdowns in the lopsided victory. More clarity on Rodgers' status should surface in the coming days, as coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Rodgers will be evaluated Monday morning, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. If Rodgers isn't available in Week 12 at Chicago, Rudolph would presumably get the start over recently healed rookie sixth-round pick Will Howard.