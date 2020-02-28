Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Resumes throwing
Rudolph (shoulder) has resumed throwing footballs, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The report adds that the 2018 third-rounder, who is bouncing back from off surgery to address a fractured AC joint, is expected to be full go for offseason work. In that context, Rudolph could be in line to significant QB reps out of the gate, with veteran starter Ben Roethlisberger on the mend from elbow surgery.
