Rudolph is signing a two-year contract with the Steelers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 2018 third-round pick will return to Pittsburgh after a one-year detour to Tennessee, where he went 1-4 as a starter while completing 64.0 percent of his passes for 6.7 YPA (with nine TDs and nine INTs on 228 pass attempts). Rudolph was better than Will Levis but subpar by pretty much any other standard, likely putting him in a backup role for 2025 unless things go horribly wrong for the Steelers over the next couple months. They're reportedly trying to sign Aaron Rodgers, and if that doesn't happen they may consider re-signing Russell Wilson or trading for Kirk Cousins. The initial report on Rudolph's contract has it at two years and $8 million, with $4.5 million guaranteed, putting him in the middle of the market for backup quarterbacks.