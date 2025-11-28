default-cbs-image
With Aaron Rodgers (wrist) cleared to play Sunday against the Bills, Rudolph will return to QB2 duties for the Steelers.

Rudolph started last Sunday's loss to the Bears and completed 24 of 31 passes for 171 yards (5.5 yards per attempt), one touchdown and one interception. He'll return to clipboard duties for the Steelers.

