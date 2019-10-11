Rudolph (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Chargers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Rudolph was able to practice in a limited fashion this past week, but with a Week 7 bye on tap, the team will play it safe with him and start Devlin Hodges at QB on Sunday.

