Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Sees limited action in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rudolph completed 38 of 52 passes for 310 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing seven times for six yards over five appearances during the 2025 regular season.
The bulk of Rudolph's playing time during the regular season came in the middle of the year, as he entered the team's Week 11 matchup against Cincinnati in relief after Aaron Rodgers got hurt before starting against the Bears in Week 12. Rudolph will remain under contract with the Steelers for the 2026 campaign, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team bring in other options at quarterback if Aaron Rodgers retires during the offseason.
More News
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Returning to backup role•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Comes up short in spot start•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Drawing Week 12 start•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Replaces injured Rodgers at half•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Struggles in preseason start•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Set to operate as backup in 2025•