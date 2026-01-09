Rudolph completed 38 of 52 passes for 310 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing seven times for six yards over five appearances during the 2025 regular season.

The bulk of Rudolph's playing time during the regular season came in the middle of the year, as he entered the team's Week 11 matchup against Cincinnati in relief after Aaron Rodgers got hurt before starting against the Bears in Week 12. Rudolph will remain under contract with the Steelers for the 2026 campaign, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team bring in other options at quarterback if Aaron Rodgers retires during the offseason.