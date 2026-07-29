Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Set for share of quarterback reps

Rudolph is set to receive a fair share of the quarterback reps during training camp, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Rudolph received reps in the two-minute drill Tuesday, outperforming starter Aaron Rodgers and gaining an opportunity that Will Howard and Drew Allar did not have. The 31-year-old veteran quarterback continues to separate as the clear No. 2, and with Aaron Rodgers already declaring 2026 his retirement season, it is reasonable to assume that Rudolph could see some regular-season action.