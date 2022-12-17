Rudolph is slated to back up Mitch Trubisky in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Trubisky will get the starting nod for the Steelers on Sunday, with Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol. As a result, Rudolph will be active (as the team's No. 2 QB) for the first time this season.
