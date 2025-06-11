Rudolph is set to open the 2025 season in a backup capacity for the Steelers after the team signed Aaron Rodgers on Saturday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rudolph opened OTAs as the Steelers' No. 1 option at quarterback, but Rodgers had been continually linked to the team during the offseason. A one-year deal between Rodgers and Pittsburgh finally materialized Saturday, meaning that Rudolph will be left to compete with Will Howard for the team's No. 2 quarterback job ahead of the 2025 campaign. Rudolph will likely continue to handle a slightly elevated role for the remainder of OTAs while Rodgers acclimates to the team. However, Rudolph expressed openness to the impending move to a backup role, especially once training camp begins next month.