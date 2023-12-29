Rudolph is slated to start Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com report.

Rudolph, who completed 17 of his 27 passing attempts for 290 yards and two touchdowns while rushing twice for four yards in the Steelers' 34-11 win over the Bengals in Week 16, is thus slated to make his second consecutive start, with Kenny Pickett dealing with an ankle issue. In that context, Rudolph represents a fantasy lineup option for those who roster Pickett or are otherwise in need of QB help in Week 17.