Rudolph will start Saturday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

With Kenny Pickett (ankle) ruled out for the contest by coach Mike Tomlin on Thursday, Rudolph is slated to make his first start in nearly two seasons, which sets the stage for Mitch Trubisky to serve as the Steelers' No. 2 QB on Saturday. Now that his Week 16 assignment has been confirmed, Rudolph represents a fantasy option for those who had been relying on Pickett or are otherwise in need of signal caller help in deeper formats this weekend.