Rudolph is set to start Saturday's game against the Ravens, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Per Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site, coach Mike Tomlin noted that the availability of Kenny Pickett "is less in question this week," but he also revealed that Rudolph is in line to start a third consecutive game. Rudolph more than held his own over the last two weeks, and in Week 18 he'll face a Baltimore squad that could elect to rest some starters after having clinched the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed.