Rudolph is expected to serve as the Steelers' backup quarterback in 2021 following news that Ben Roethlisberger is expected to return, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

Roethlisberger's 2020 season was underwhelming by most metrics, but the Steelers nevertheless want their franchise quarterback for another season. In turn, Rudolph will spend the final year of his rookie contract as the backup to Roethlisberger. The 2018 third-round pick started in Week 17 against the Browns and completed 56 percent of his passes for 315 yards (8.1 YPA), two touchdowns and an interception.