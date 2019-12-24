Rudolph sustained a sternoclavicular (SC) joint dislocation in his left shoulder against the Jets and underwent a successful surgery to reset it. He will be able to begin throwing again in 6-to-8 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rudolph was already placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his year, but it looks like he will be recovered in plenty of time for next season's offseason program. It is unclear at this point what the Steelers are planning to do at quarterback for next season, as Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) is now 37 and has suffered many injuries over the course of the past few seasons. If Roethlisberger decides to forgo the final two years of his contract, Rudolph could be in a position to take the reins in Pittsburgh, depending on what the team does in the 2020 draft.