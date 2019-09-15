Rudolph started the second half of Sunday's 28-26 loss to the Seahawks after Ben Roethlisberger exited with an elbow injury. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding a seven-yard rush.

Rudolph's second pass was intercepted after bouncing off the hands of receiver Donte Moncrief, but he bounced back nicely on the next possession, setting up a field goal with a 45-yard deep ball to JuJu Smith-Schuster via flea flicker. The 2018 third-rounder capped the next drive with an eight-yard touchdown to Vance McDonald to pull within two points, but his attempt at a game-tying two-point conversion was intercepted. He later added a three-yard touchdown to McDonald as Pittsburgh's comeback attempt came up just short. Rudolph showed he's capable of running the offense effectively should Roethlisberger need to miss further time, but we're still awaiting an update on Big Ben's non-contact injury.