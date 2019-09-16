Rudolph will take over as the Steelers' starting quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger undergoing season-ending surgery on his right elbow, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A 2018 third-round pick, Rudolph beat out Joshua Dobbs for the No. 2 job last month, completing 28 of 43 passes (65.1 percent) for 368 yards, four touchdowns and an interception during the preseason. Rudolph then replaced Roethlisberger for the second half of Sunday's 28-26 loss to Seattle, completing 12 of 19 attempts for 112 yards, two TDs and an INT, with the pick coming on a Donte Moncrief drop. Rudolph's tenure as the starting quarterback begins with a Week 3 trip to San Francisco, where the Steelers may or may not have James Conner (knee) available in their backfield. With Dobbs now in Jacksonville, it's not clear who the Steelers will turn to as Rudolph's backup.