Rudolph (concussion) is eyeing a return to action in the Steelers' Week 8 game against the Dolphins on Oct. 28, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Though Rudolph sat out Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers, the second-year signal-caller has been progressing quicker than expected after he was hospitalized following a helmet-to-helmet hit one week earlier in a loss to Baltimore. Rudolph resumed practicing on a limited basis last week and looks like he could be ready to advance to full-contact work -- if not clear the five-step concussion protocol entirely -- when the Steelers reconvene following a Week 7 bye. Undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges drew the start against the Chargers and completed 15 of 20 attempts for 132 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the outing, but that probably won't be enough to keep him atop the depth chart if Rudolph is given the green light to play in Week 8.