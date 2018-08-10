Rudolph completed seven of 12 passes for 101 yards and fumbled twice during Thursday's 31-14 victory over Philadelphia.

From a pure passing perspective, Rudolph was decent in his debut -- leading the Steelers to a trio of field-goal drives after entering the game after halftime. Pittsburgh's brass felt as though they received good value for a potential quarterback of the future by snatching up Rudolph in the third round. Thursday's game, in which both Landry Jones and Joshua Dobbs made big plays, showed that Rudolph will likely need some seasoning and Pittsburgh can afford to bring him along slowly.