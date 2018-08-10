Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Throws for 101 yards
Rudolph completed seven of 12 passes for 101 yards and fumbled twice during Thursday's 31-14 victory over Philadelphia.
From a pure passing perspective, Rudolph was decent in his debut -- leading the Steelers to a trio of field-goal drives after entering the game after halftime. Pittsburgh's brass felt as though they received good value for a potential quarterback of the future by snatching up Rudolph in the third round. Thursday's game, in which both Landry Jones and Joshua Dobbs made big plays, showed that Rudolph will likely need some seasoning and Pittsburgh can afford to bring him along slowly.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...