Rudolph will receive a spot start Sunday in Cleveland, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday that Ben Roethlisberger and other veterans to be determined won't suit up in the regular-season finale to fit in some rest before the playoffs. Rudolph has only played 21 snaps on offense this year, but in 10 appearances in 2019 he completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

