Rudolph will receive a spot start Sunday in Cleveland, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday that Ben Roethlisberger and other veterans to be determined won't suit up in the regular-season finale to fit in some rest before the playoffs. Rudolph has only played 21 snaps on offense this year, but in 10 appearances in 2019 he completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
More News
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Prepping for possible Week 10 start•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Resumes throwing•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Recovering from surgery•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Not having shoulder surgery•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Suffers shoulder joint dislocation•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Officially placed on IR•