Rudolph completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 127 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions during the Steelers' 16-15 preseason win over the Jaguars on Saturday.

Rudolph was the third quarterback to enter Saturday's matchup for the Steelers, but he led the team's signal-callers in playing time since he was on the field for the entire second half. The 2018 third-rounder was efficient for a second consecutive week, and he threw a go-ahead touchdown pass with under a minute remaining in the matchup. While Rudolph's preseason play has been strong, he worked mainly with the Steelers' third-team offense this week, while Kenny Pickett has played primarily with the second-stringers. Rudolph's strong results during the preseason strengthen his case for a spot on Pittsburgh's 53-man roster, but it's possible that he'll be forced to settle for the No. 3 job under center to begin the regular season.