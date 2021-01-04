Rudolph completed 22 of 39 passes for 315 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while also rushing once for one yard in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Browns.

Rudolph received a spot start in Sunday's regular-season finale while Ben Roethlisberger rested ahead of the team's playoff run. He completed 56.4 percent of his passes against Cleveland, averaging 8.1 yards per attempt in the loss. He was replaced by Joshua Dobbs late in the game but still topped 300 yards for the first time in his career. Rudolph will revert to a backup role during the playoffs and should do the same in 2021 if Roethlisberger continues playing next season.