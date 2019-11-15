Rudolph completed 23 of 44 passes for 221 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night. He also ran twice for 15 yards.

Rudolph struggled early managing just 102 yards passing in the first half as the Steelers fell behind 14-0. Injuries to James Conner (shoulder), JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Diontae Washington (concussion) -- all forced out of action and unable to return -- only compounded Pittsburgh's offensive woes. Forced to play from behind Rudolph attempted more passes than in any previous game and the four interceptions matched his season total. Sadly -- with the outcome of the game already decided and just eight seconds to play -- Rudolph was tackled late by Myles Garrett who then grabbed Rudolph's helmet and struck him in the head. Rudolph appeared to be unharmed but will likely be evaluated. Pittsburgh will have 10 days to determine if he can play against Cincinnati. Earlier this season -- in just his second career start -- Rudolph faced the Bengals and completed 24 of 28 passes for 229 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Now with a few more starts under his belt Rudolph should have success against a Bengals pass defense that allows the fourth most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.