Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that the Steelers are currently planning for Rudolph to start Saturday's divisional matchup against the Bengals, though Kenny Pickett (ankle) hasn't been ruled out, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Rudolph has surpassed Mitch Trubisky, whom he took over for in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to the Colts, on Pittsburgh's depth chart. Still, the team is reportedly holding out hope for the chance that Pickett could prove healthy enough to return to the lineup. In limited action versus Indianapolis, Rudolph completed two of just three passes for three yards.