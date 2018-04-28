Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Tumble ends in Pittsburgh
The Steelers selected Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 76th overall.
Rudolph (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) is a big quarterback with a merely decent arm who nonetheless enjoyed a memorable career at Oklahoma State, torching the Big 12 for 13,618 yards (9.4 YPA) and 92 touchdowns versus 26 interceptions in 42 games. He burned a redshirt in his first season to take over an ambitious Cowboys squad late in the season and stood tall in the high-pressure part of their schedule, including a bowl game, so his skill set and poise have always been advanced for his age. It's an ideal quarterback pick for Pittsburgh -- he's just harmless enough that Ben Roethlisberger won't get jealous, and he's just formidable enough to give Pittsburgh real in-house recourse if Roethlisberger should fall off or retire.
