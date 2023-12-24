Rudolph completed 17 of 27 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns while rushing twice for four yards in Saturday's 34-11 win over the Bengals.

Rudolph's first start of the season got off to an ideal start, as his first throw was an 86-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens. He led a touchdown drive on the next possession as well, which Calvin Austin capped with a seven-yard touchdown run, and Rudolph ultimately racked up 193 passing yards in the first half while leading the Steelers to a 24-0 lead. Pittsburgh's offense largely cooled down after halftime, though Rudolph helped the Steelers pull away with a 66-yard touchdown pass to Pickens in the third quarter. Given how effective Rudolph looked in his first start since Week 10 of the 2021 season, he could be in contention to remain under center even if Kenny Pickett (ankle) is healthy enough to return in Week 17 against the Seahawks.