Rudolph, who left Sunday's game with a concussion, is undergoing further evaluation at a hospital, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Rudolph, who appeared to be knocked out cold for a spell after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday, was then helped off the field by trainers before heading to the hospital. The QB's Week 6 status is thus cloudy, with Devlin Hodges representing the next signal-caller up for the team next weekend in the event that Rudolph isn't able to play.