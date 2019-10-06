Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Undergoing further evaluation following concussion
Rudolph, who left Sunday's game with a concussion, is undergoing further evaluation at a hospital, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reports.
Rudolph, who appeared to be knocked out cold for a spell after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday, was then helped off the field by trainers before heading to the hospital. The QB's Week 6 status is thus cloudy, with Devlin Hodges representing the next signal caller up for the team next weekend in the event that Rudolph isn't able to play.
