Rudolph (coach's decision) will be inactive for Sunday's season-opening matchup against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
After initially being labeled as the No. 2 quarterback on the Week 1 depth chart, Rudolph has since been moved to the third spot behind expected starter Mitch Trubisky and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he doesn't anticipate dressing three quarterbacks Sunday, leaving Rudolph as the odd man out. Barring injuries, Rudolph figures to be a regular on the inactive list.
