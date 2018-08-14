Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Will see plenty of action against the Packers
Rudolph will get an extended look in Thursday night's preseason game at Green Bay, Bob Labriola of Steelers.com reports. "We will not play selected veteran players," said coach Mike Tomlin. "Ben (Roethlisberger) won't play. It's really about an opportunity to get a legitimate evaluation of the guys who do play."
It is still unclear if Rudolph or Joshua Dobbs will start the game, or how playing time between the two will shake out, but neither Roethlisberger (questionable) or Landry Jones will play. While this is still considered to be an open competition, smart money is leaning towards Rudolph, a rookie third-round pick, to earn the backup quarterback job this season.
