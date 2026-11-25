Rudolph will start Friday's game against the Broncos, Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix reports.

In a stunning move late Tuesday night, the Steelers benched Aaron Rodgers following two straight losses to the Bengals and Eagles, where the offense didn't play well at all, as Rodgers averaged a paltry 5.1 yards per attempt. The Steelers will see if Rudolph can provide a spark for 6-4 Pittsburgh. Rudolph has made 19 career regular-season starts and has averaged 6.6 yards per attempt with a 30:22 TD:INT on 742 pass attempts.