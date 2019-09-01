Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Wins backup job
Rudolph won the backup quarterback job for the Steelers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Rudolph didn't see the field at all in 2018 behind Ben Roethlisberger and Joshua Dobbs despite being a third-round pick. This year he beat out Dobbs for the No. 2 quarterback gig. It's unclear if the Steelers will roster three quarterbacks again in 2019 or if they'll opt to cut or trade Dobbs.
