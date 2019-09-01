Rudolph won the backup quarterback job for the Steelers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Rudolph didn't see the field at all in 2018 behind Ben Roethlisberger and Joshua Dobbs despite being a third-round pick. This year he beat out Dobbs for the No. 2 quarterback gig. It's unclear if the Steelers will roster three quarterbacks again in 2019 or if they'll opt to cut or trade Dobbs.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week