Rudolph worked primarily with the Steelers' third-team offense during Monday's practice session, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Rudolph appeared to be the No. 2 option at quarterback over the first few weeks of training camp and was the second quarterback to take the field during Saturday's preseason opener against Seattle. All three of Pittsburgh's signal-callers played well Saturday, including Rudolph, who completed nine of 15 pass attempts for 93 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. However, rookie Kenny Pickett drew most of the snaps with the second-team offense at practice Monday. The team's coaching staff said that Pickett's advancement Monday was pre-planned rather than resulting from his play Saturday. Mitch Trubisky seems to be the frontrunner for the starting job under center, and it's safe to wonder whether Rudolph will be able to keep pace for the No. 2 job -- or a spot on the 53-man roster -- if Pickett and Trubisky continue to perform well.