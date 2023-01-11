The Steelers signed Teague to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Teague first signed with Pittsburgh on Aug. 3 before, but he was waived from IR with an injury settlement just three weeks later while dealing with an ankle issue. The running back then re-signed with the team's practice squad Nov. 23 before he was once again waived in early December. The undrafted rookie will now look to establish a more consistent role with Pittsburgh this offseason.