Teague signed a deal with the Steelers prior to Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Teague signed with the Steelers to provide added depth at the running back position. The signing comes after Jeremy McNichols was placed on IR with a shoulder injury. Teague, an undrafted free agent, was signed by the Bears in May, however, he was waived after only a week. The 22-year-old rookie rushed for 1,757 yards and 17 touchdowns in 31 games while at Ohio State, and he'll now compete for a spot on Pittsburgh's roster ahead of the 2022 campaign.