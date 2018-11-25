Feiler (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Feiler will play through a pectoral injury. With Marcus Gilbert (knee) inactive, Feiler is expected to draw the start at right tackle during Sunday's tilt against the Broncos. Rookie third-round pick Chukwuma Okorafor will serve as Feiler's primary backup.