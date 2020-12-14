site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Matt Feiler: Hurts shoulder on SNF
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Feiler (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills.
Feiler is the latest player to fall victim to Pittsburgh's recent rash of injuries. Rookie Kevin Dotson took over for Feiler at left guard.
