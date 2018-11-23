Steelers' Matt Feiler: Listed as questionable
Feiler (pectoral) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Feiler was able to practice in a limited extent Thursday and Friday after having been sidelined to begin the week due to a pectoral injury. With Marcus Gilbert (elbow) ruled out, Feiler is in line to draw his fifth straight start if he's able to suit up against the Broncos on Sunday. "I feel good," said Feiler. "Taking it slow. Just feeling it out." If Feiler is unable to play, rookie third-round pick Chukwuma Okorafor will slot into the starting lineup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12