Feiler (pectoral) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Feiler was able to practice in a limited extent Thursday and Friday after having been sidelined to begin the week due to a pectoral injury. With Marcus Gilbert (elbow) ruled out, Feiler is in line to draw his fifth straight start if he's able to suit up against the Broncos on Sunday. "I feel good," said Feiler. "Taking it slow. Just feeling it out." If Feiler is unable to play, rookie third-round pick Chukwuma Okorafor will slot into the starting lineup.