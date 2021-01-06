site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Matt Feiler: Looking promising
RotoWire Staff
Jan 6, 2021
Feiler (pectoral) returned to practice on Wednesday.
Feiler landed himself on IR after injuring his shoulder, and has missed the previous three games because of this. After participating in Wednesday's practice, the guard is flashing some hope that he may be able to suit up for Sunday's matchup.
