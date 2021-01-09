site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Matt Feiler: Ready for wild-card round
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Feiler (pectoral) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Feiler suffered a pectoral injury back in Week 14, and he'll finally return to the lineup. The 28-year-old is expected to slot in at left guard for Sunday's wild-card game against the Browns.
