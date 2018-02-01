Play

The Steelers signed Feiler to a one-year contract extension Wednesday.

Feiler was set to become an exclusive rights free agent at the outset of free agency, but secured his spot in Pittsburgh for 2018. The 25-year-old earned his first NFL start in Week 17 as the Steelers geared up for the playoffs and is likely to serve in a reserve role again next season.

