Steelers' Matt Feiler: Signs one-year extension
The Steelers signed Feiler to a one-year contract extension Wednesday.
Feiler was set to become an exclusive rights free agent at the outset of free agency, but secured his spot in Pittsburgh for 2018. The 25-year-old earned his first NFL start in Week 17 as the Steelers geared up for the playoffs and is likely to serve in a reserve role again next season.
