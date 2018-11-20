Feiler (pectoral) is not expected to practice Tuesday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Feiler has apparently been playing through a pectoral injury and it forced him to miss practice Tuesday. With Marcus Gilbert nursing a knee injury, Feiler has drawn the start on the offensive line since Week 8. If both Feiler and Gilbert are unable to suit up Sunday, depth tackle Chukwuma Okorafor could be in line to start.

