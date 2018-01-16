Steelers' Matt Galambos: Remains in Pittsburgh
Galambos signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Monday, TribLive.com reports.
Galambos started his rookie season on the Steelers' practice squad but was released with an injury settlement at the end of September with an undisclosed injury.
