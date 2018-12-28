McCrane signed a contract with the Steelers on Friday.

McCrane heads to Pittsburgh in advance of Week 17 as the team placed Chris Boswell on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. The 24-year-old made five of nine field-goal attempts and all eight PATs over four games between the Raiders and Cardinals this season. McCrane could quickly find himself in the spotlight as the Steelers attempt to work their way into the playoffs Sunday against the Bengals.

