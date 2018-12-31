Steelers' Matt McCrane: Wins game on late FG
McCrane made all three of his field-goals (32, 35, 39) and his lone extra-point attempt during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
Playing his first game with Pittsburgh, McCrane nailed his third field-goal of the game with under two minutes remaining to earn the win. This was the third team he played for in his rookie season, kicking briefly for Oakland and Arizona before joining Pittsburgh. He finishes the 2018 season having made eight of his 12 field-goal tries -- with a long of 47 yards -- and all eight PATs in five games. McCrane, who was clutch in a must-win game after the Steelers suffered through an agonizing season with Chris Boswell, is an exclusive restricted free agent who made $480,000 this season. Boswell has three years remaining on his contract at an average of over $4.2 million per season and nearly $7.3 million in guaranteed money, so McCrane may be looking for a new team in 2109.
