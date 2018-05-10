Steelers' Matthew Thomas: Signs with Steelers
Thomas has signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Thomas posted some impressive numbers at the combine, including a 4.58 40-yard dash, a 41.5-inch verticle and a 131-inch broad jump. However, his past includes injuries and suspensions, likely resulting in his drop out of the 2018 NFL draft. If he can stay on the field and out of trouble, Thomas could be an intriguing player for the Steelers.
