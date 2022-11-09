Pittsburgh signed Wright off Kansas City's practice squad Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Wright made his NFL debut with the Steelers in 2020, but he's since had stints with the Jaguars and Chiefs, the latter of whom he appeared with in two games earlier this season. Over 19 career NFL games, Wright has converted 28 of 32 field-goal attempts and 28 of 30 extra-point tries. The Steelers' decision to sign him suggests that he'll likely serve as the team's kicker Week 10 against the Saints while Chris Boswell continues to tend to a groin injury following Pittsburgh's bye week.