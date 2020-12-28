Wright didn't attempt any field goals but converted on all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.

Wright was filling in for Chris Boswell (groin) for the second time this season, and he was perfect on his four kicks during the comeback win. The UCF product has been effective when needed during limited action this year, but he should return to the practice squad if Boswell is healthy enough to play against the Browns in Week 17.