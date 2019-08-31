Steelers' Matthew Wright: First misses this preseason

Wright made two of three field goals (42, 49) and one of two extra-point kicks in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason loss to the Panthers.

The timing for Wright's first missed kicks of the preseason couldn't have been worse, with teams trimming rosters to 53 players on Saturday. For good or bad the Steelers know what they have in Chris Boswell, but Wright had looked good until this game. Of course, the team could also wait to see what kickers become available. Whomever ultimately wins the kicking job in Pittsburgh will have decent fantasy upside.