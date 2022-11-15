Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that Wright would retain kicking duties for the Steelers in the team's Week 11 game against the Bengals, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Wright will get another shot at redemption after misfiring from 39 and 48 yards out on two of his four field-goal attempts in this past Sunday's 20-10 win over the Saints. The 26-year-old has converted at a respectable 83.3 percent rate from the field over parts of three NFL seasons, so the Steelers are hopeful that the erratic showing against the Saints was more of an outlier performance. The Steelers will have an opening for Wright for at least three more games after Chris Boswell (groin) was placed on injured reserve ahead of last week's game.