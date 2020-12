The Steelers elevated Wright to the active roster from the practice squad Monday, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

The transaction can be taken as an indication that Wright will serve as Pittsburgh's starting kicker for Monday's game against Washington, with Chris Boswell (hip) having been downgraded to 'doubtful'. Wright spent training camp with the Steelers back in 2019, and it looks like he's now trending toward a chance to make his NFL debut.